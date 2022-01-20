Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Inter Parfums worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,588,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 224,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 59,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,668. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Shares of IPAR opened at $94.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.29 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

