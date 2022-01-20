Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,350 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,393,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,372,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,880,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 254.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,989,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,316,000 after buying an additional 1,427,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,858,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock worth $77,654,801. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -613.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

