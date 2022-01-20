Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $12,048,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $5,364,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of VSCO opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.