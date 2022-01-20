Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,708 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Gentex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Gentex by 111,224.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $253,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,224 shares of company stock worth $1,069,470 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

GNTX opened at $33.65 on Thursday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

