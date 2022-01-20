Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,803 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Kornit Digital worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 431,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 123.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.