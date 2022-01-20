Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,235 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Adient worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter valued at $730,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Adient by 4.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Adient by 60.6% during the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Adient by 371.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Adient by 8.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.