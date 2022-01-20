Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,266 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of CareDx worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CareDx by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CareDx by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 38,168 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CareDx by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 146,882 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,540 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.03 and a beta of 0.58. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.32 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

