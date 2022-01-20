Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,238 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,238 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Progress Software worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGS stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

