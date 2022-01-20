Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,840 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Realogy worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realogy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Realogy by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

