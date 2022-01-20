Russell Scott Klein Sells 2,500 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.32. 1,295,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIGC. Wedbush upgraded BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.