Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Ryanair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ryanair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,801. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

