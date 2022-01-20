Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.08.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $114.93. 2,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after acquiring an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after buying an additional 294,131 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,945,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

