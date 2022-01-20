Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 406,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ryerson stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Ryerson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,008,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

