Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as low as C$1.27. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 623,873 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBB. National Bankshares began coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.64.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$504.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.74.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

