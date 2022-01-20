Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,481 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT accounts for about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 2,166,575 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 504.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,102,000 after buying an additional 1,517,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,403,000 after buying an additional 1,003,809 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 25,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

