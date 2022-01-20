Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Safehold worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,345,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $66.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.04. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.11 per share, with a total value of $499,181.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 257,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,936,372 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

