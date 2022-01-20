SafeInsure Market Capitalization Achieves $54,776.79 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $54,776.79 and approximately $172.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,105,583 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

