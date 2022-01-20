Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Down 1.7%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 50,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 44,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$42.88 million and a PE ratio of -72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

