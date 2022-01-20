Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

