SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 829,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,865. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $46.58 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 32,039 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.