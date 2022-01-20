SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 651,300 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 829,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,865. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $46.58 million for the quarter.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
