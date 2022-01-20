Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 1234200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $863.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

