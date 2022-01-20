SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect SAP to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $151.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

