Sareum (LON:SAR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.07

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.07 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.22 ($0.06). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,602,643 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.35. The stock has a market cap of £146.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15.

In related news, insider Stephen Parker bought 277,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £11,111.08 ($15,160.43).

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

