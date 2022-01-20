SB Financial Group (SBFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.24. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

