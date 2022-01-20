Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $186.73

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.73 and traded as low as $180.35. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $181.13, with a volume of 697 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.98.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

