Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Scientific Games worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 66.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 137,829 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $411,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 69.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

