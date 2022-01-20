Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Up to $12.50

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.50, but opened at $13.30. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 3,831 shares changing hands.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

