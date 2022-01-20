Scorum Coins Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $764,586.24 and $2,539.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.50 or 0.07461061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.71 or 0.99957775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com

