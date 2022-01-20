Scotiabank Trims Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Target Price to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TORXF traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,213. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

