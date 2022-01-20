Scott William Cook Sells 1,021 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $28,884.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $20,108.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84.

PRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 358,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,776. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 221,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PROS by 12.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PROS by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

