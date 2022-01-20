Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €66.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €66.70 ($75.80) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €71.32 ($81.05).

ETR:G24 traded up €0.40 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €58.14 ($66.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €53.20 ($60.45) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($83.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €61.03 and a 200-day moving average of €65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a PE ratio of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

