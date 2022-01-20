ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $1.80 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00004210 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $72.55 million and approximately $175,393.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,367,798 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

