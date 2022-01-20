Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,318 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. SEA comprises about 2.9% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,234,956 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $394,260,000 after purchasing an additional 599,316 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

SEA stock traded up $10.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,754,340. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.27.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

