SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Up 6.5%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.31 and last traded at $178.81. 25,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,754,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of SEA by 83.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

