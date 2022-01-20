Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $90.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.29.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.