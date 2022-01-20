Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $61.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.47.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,145. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.39. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $68.99.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 117.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.