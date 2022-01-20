Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAVE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Shares of SAVE opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

