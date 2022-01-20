Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Bank of New York Mellon Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 87.4% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.