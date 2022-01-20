SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter worth $8,298,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 211.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 74,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 26,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,667,106.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $60.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.52. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $521.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

