Secret (SCRT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Billion

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Secret has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $21.44 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for about $7.91 or 0.00019263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00298789 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008345 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00015300 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

