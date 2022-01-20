SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

