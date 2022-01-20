Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNR. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.42) to GBX 137 ($1.87) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senior has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 119.95 ($1.64).

Get Senior alerts:

LON:SNR opened at GBX 139.80 ($1.91) on Thursday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.60 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.55). The company has a market cap of £586.35 million and a PE ratio of -19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.94.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.