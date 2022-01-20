Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.31% of Sensata Technologies worth $547,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $21,086,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ST opened at $60.40 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $52.30 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.30.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

