Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches Market Cap of $89.16 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Sentinel has a total market cap of $89.16 million and $2.91 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,226,136,135 coins and its circulating supply is 6,752,666,533 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

