Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.53

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.53 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 138.89 ($1.90). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 137.70 ($1.88), with a volume of 972,534 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRP. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.46) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.14 ($2.38).

The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

