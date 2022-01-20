ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $657.00 at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $770.00 to $657.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $791.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.67.

ServiceNow stock traded up $17.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $538.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,718. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.25, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $625.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after buying an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after buying an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

