ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.04. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 80,559 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $101.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $48.58 million for the quarter.

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 789,658 shares of company stock valued at $835,658. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 28,854 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

