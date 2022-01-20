Sessia (KICKS) Reaches Market Cap of $254,380.82

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Sessia has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $254,380.82 and approximately $16,027.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00049597 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

