SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGSOY. UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,591.50.

SGS stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 23,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.82.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

