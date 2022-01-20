Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 32 ($0.44) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 265.71% from the stock’s previous close.
SHG stock opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.22. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About Shanta Gold
