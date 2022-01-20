Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 32 ($0.44) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 265.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SHG stock opened at GBX 8.75 ($0.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.22. Shanta Gold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £91.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

